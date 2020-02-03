Mapoma shares secret to longevity

FRANCIS LUNGU, ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

THE fear of God, love for family and staying away from alcohol are the three pillars that have helped Zambia’s celebrated former minister James Chando Mapoma to enjoy longevity.

A former diplomat and four-time minister in the Kenneth Kaunda-led UNIP government, Mr Mapoma turns 95 years today.

This is a man whose mother never thought would live long because of his severe asthma attacks in childhood and part of adulthood.

To attend school, Mr Mapoma had to be escorted by a caregiver in case he suffered an asthma attack. Even at secondary school level, a caregiver had to stay with him in boarding school. That is how serious his asthma was.

Mr Mapoma says his asthma cleared while he was working as a cooperative officer in Serenje because his work involved extensive cycling. The nonagenarian believes it is the intensive physical activity he was doing that stopped his asthma.

On his secret to longevity, he says: "It is all about the fear of God who has ruled my life. The love for my family; my family has always been there for me. And staying away from social vices such as beer drinking has helped me live this long. I have never tasted