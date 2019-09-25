Manufacturing sector to double – UNECA

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

AFRICA’S manufacturing sector is expected to double in size, averaging US$1 trillion in six years following the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) says.

UNECA southern Africa regional office director Said Adejumobi said it is important for Zambia and the continent as a whole to accelerate the production capacity to enable the manufacturing sector to grow to the expected size.

Currently, the manufacturing sector size stands at US$500 billion as at 2015. CLICK TO READ MORE