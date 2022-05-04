Manufacturers eager for electric vehicle battery value chains benefits

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT must urgently avail provisions to guide manufacturers on how to participate and benefit from the development co operation agreement signed with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) aimed at actualising value addition to minerals, Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president Ashwini Sagar has said. Last Friday, Zambia signed agreements to facilitate the development of value chains in electric vehicle batteries and clean energy sector.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for bilateral cooperation on the initiative to develop electric vehicle battery value chains using the minerals found in both countries. In an interview yesterday, Mr Sagar said manufacturers are looking forward to the framework that will come from CLICK TO READ MORE