MansaChili story unveiled

ALVIN CHIINGA, Chembe

‘IBABA over! Bringing, food to life,” is one of the writings on a neatly packaged chilli pepper sachet, a product of MansaChili of Chembe in Luapula.

For so long, chili pepper growing has been restricted to the backyard in most communities, and commercialising the growing of this product has been eluding many.

But for engineer-turned-farmer Robson Mwansa, this was an area in the sector which needed to be explored.

This he has done. Actually, the production, processing and packaging of the chili speaks volumes of this initiative. It has so far promoted crop diversification.