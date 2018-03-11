Mansa man cries over sex life

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A 32 -YEAR-OLD man of Mansa shed tears before the local court as he described his wife’s lack of sexual desire as being beyond human understanding.

Felix Kalonga charged that his life has degenerated because his wife has no sexual desire in bed.

He said that his wife does not respond to any moves by her husband in bed and he has since filed for divorce because he does not understand his wife’s behaviour.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/