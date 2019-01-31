News

Mansa, Bahati turn back on Kalaba

January 31, 2019
NICKSON Chilangwa.

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa
HUNDREDS of Patriotic Front (PF) members staged a solidarity march yesterday in support of the decision by the party’s central committee to expel former minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba from the ruling party.
The solidarity march, which comprised PF members from Mansa Central and Bahati constituencies was held to welcome the decision by the party’s central committee to expel Mr Kalaba.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

