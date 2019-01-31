Mansa, Bahati turn back on Kalaba

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

HUNDREDS of Patriotic Front (PF) members staged a solidarity march yesterday in support of the decision by the party’s central committee to expel former minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba from the ruling party.

The solidarity march, which comprised PF members from Mansa Central and Bahati constituencies was held to welcome the decision by the party's central committee to expel Mr Kalaba.