Mangango community appreciates ZNS services

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mangango, Kaoma

ISAAC Kasabi Kanguya, 94, has lived in Mangango, a rural outpost in Kaoma, for several years.

Mr Kanguya was there when the Zambia National Service (ZNS) unit in Mangango was established and has seen its impact grow among the people who live around it. ZNS means everything to Mr Kanguya, who has lived in the area for 54 years, as it represents Government’s social service delivery to the people of Chief Mwene Mutondo’s area. The services ZNS renders to the people of Mangango range from health to education, crop marketing and security. “ZNS is helping us a lot. The clinic here saves us the trouble of going to Mangano Mission Hospital, which is 15 kilometres away,” he said. The predominantly farming community utilises the grinding mill at ZNS at a fee. In addition, the state-of-the-art ZNS clinic offers HIV testing, anti-retroviral therapy (ART) support, child delivery and general screening to the host community. ZNS Mangango commanding officer John Lungu says the clinic’s modern equipment was acquired through the US Presidential Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme.

Benefits to the host community In terms of education, there is a school which is premised on ZNS land although it is under the Ministry of General Education. Roads Camp School Parent-Teacher Association chairperson Kapanda Chinyama says ZNS supported the school by having it electrified.

Mr Chinyama says ZNS has donated 200 desks to the school besides contributing to the building of new 1×2 classroom blocks. ZNS has also constructed a nursery school. "ZNS supports the school feeding programme at Roads Camp School. It also helps the school with transport when necessary," Chinyama says. Social services Col Lungu says ZNS provides funeral support like