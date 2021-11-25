Manganese open-pit mine set for Mkushi

TRYNESS TEMBO,Lusaka

IN AN effort to meet demand for manganese, Status Mineral Exploration Limited plans to invest US$500,000 in an open- pit mine in Mkushi with an output of about 8,000 tonnes per year. The company has since submitted an environmental impact statement (EIS) to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) for consideration. The EIS states that once implemented, the project will have an estimated operational life of 100 years and a production capacity of between 3,000 to 8,000 tonnes of finished manganese per year. "The manganese mine will undoubtedly bring economic development. This undertaking is within an already established area, and most of the environmental impacts during the operational phase of the project will be positive," the report reads. Manganese will be sold locally. Once implemented, the project is expected to provide direct employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and casual workers. Other benefits are