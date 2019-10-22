Manganese mine set for Mansa

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

SUYOG Natural Resources Limited has set aside US$1.5 million as investment in a large-scale manganese mine, with a monthly projected production of 500 metric tonnes.

The proposed manganese mine in Mansa has an estimated 30-year lifespan.

Company country manager Shaitan Chouhan said in an interview yesterday that the project is expected to start in January next year upon the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA)'s approval of the environmental impact assessment (EIA)