Mandevu women in self-empowerment

FRANCIS LUNGU

Lusaka

OVER 200 women of Lusaka’s Mandevu Township have undergone a self-empowerment community programme for initiating tailor-made entrepreneurial solutions for their livelihood.

The women came from diverse backgrounds to acquire skills in tailoring, sausage making, poultry, aquaculture [fish farming], among many other areas of entrepreneurship.

Self-empowerment programme coordinator Malumbo Munyenyembe said the women were mobilised after a realisation that they have the zeal and willingness to learn new skills for their sustenance.

Ms Munyenyembe, 27, a community youth leader, said the programme was first aimed at empowering women with skills before engaging a possible funder or applying for soft loans from the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC). CLICK TO READ MORE