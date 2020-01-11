Managing invasive alien species

DANIEL SIKAZWE, Lusaka

THE day was clear. The weather was good for fishing. The Kafue River was calm – like the speech of silence; so when a hippo struck, killing a fisherman whose day had started with a great promise, the death was unacceptable.

Unacceptable because there was no sign. The large flowery plants whose leaves lay sprawled over the Kafue River did not show any sign of anxiety. There, in their serenity and beauty lurked the pangs of death.

“A cousin of mine was caught by a crocodile that had been hiding under the water hyacinth. His body has never been seen or retrieved,” narrated John Chilapa, a fisherman in Kafue.

What happened on that day on the Kafue River was the result of an old problem that community members had either tolerated or had not been aware of for many years.

"We first saw the water hyacinth around 1990. They looked so beautiful and so we would even come to the river to pick some of the weeds to plant around our homes….