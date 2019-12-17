Manage marijuana with clear heads

FINALLY, marijuana has joined the list of cash crops to be cultivated in Zambia following Cabinet’s decision to legalise it for medicinal purposes and the export market.

The decision to legalise the cultivation of marijuana was arrived at after thorough research and consultations to harness the medicinal and economic benefits of the herb.

It is one decision which is likely to be received with diverse feelings across the country, especially that Zambia is a Christian nation. This calls for the management of this decision with clear and open minds.

However, it is said that necessity is the mother of invention and if other countries such as Lesotho, Malawi and Zimbabwe have embraced the decision to harness the benefits of marijuana for economic benefits apart from its medicinal use, Zambia, too, can pursue the same route, given that it would contribute to the Gross Domestic Product and help to alleviate poverty.

There are several countries which have legalised marijuana mostly for medicinal use, among them Poland, Zimbabwe, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and South Korea. Others are Canada, Poland, Peru, Norway and Netherlands.

Countries which have legalised growing marijuana have greatly benefitted farmers and helped to improve their lives.

Now that a decision has been made to legalise the cultivation of marijuana, it is only right to come up with best ways of implementing the programme.

While the decision to legalise the cultivation of marijuana is bold, it is also a mixed bag.

This is because while there is overwhelming evidence for medicinal use, so is the evidence on the harmful effects of marijuana.

A delicate balancing act will be needed and as the world learns, so will Zambia.

From the outset, Government seems to have adopted a cautious approach by declaring that its intended cultivation is for medicinal use and export and not for recreational use.

With recreational use ruled out, it therefore means that cultivation of marijuana will be controlled and may be initially a preserve by the security wings such as the Zambia Correctional Service, Zambia Air Force, Army and the Zambia National Service.

Other ways of restricting cultivation include putting up very exorbitant license to preclude small scale or out-grower kind of farming.

Those wishing to cultivate marijuana will have to pay US$250,000 in annual license fees.

Only successful bidders will be issued with commercial licences to grow and trade in marijuana for exports.

This is because marijuana is a hazardous substance.

Its economic value to the country may be eroded if there are no strong controls to prevent abuse by society, especially the youths.

The country should now find more and better ways of utilising marijuana than what exists in public domain by ensuring that research institutions such as the National Scientific and Industrial Research Council and two public universities – the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University – get on board to interrogate the herb.

For instance, how may marijuana help Zambia go green?

The country’s research institutions can tap into the abundant scientific body of knowledge on the positive and useful applications of medicinal marijuana in various walks of life. Marijuana has multiple commercial usages.

It does not need fertilisers; it possesses excellent qualities that readily replenish the soils and therefore adds huge values in the preservation of the environment and its ecology. There are also several other economic advantages for growing medicinal marijuana from time immemorial.

The plant itself produces several by-products which are important and vital ingredients in the manufacturing process and pharmaceutical industries and car- making sectors.

The potential for employment generation in the medicinal marijuana would far supersede that which is obtainable in the mining industry.

The science of producing medicinal marijuana would last forever.