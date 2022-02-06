Man withdrawn from marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IN A dramatic turn of events, a family of Lusaka West has withdrawn a 27-year-old man from marriage and wants the family of his wife to pay back the bride price. Albert Mubanga was removed from marriage in December last year on grounds that his wife, Brenda Hachibola, 23, is violent and abusive. Mubanga said he was tired of being in an abusive marriage and has lost interest in his wife. He was testifying in a matter in which he was dragged to court for marriage reconciliation. Mubanga and Hachibola got married in 2018 and have two children. “On December 29 she squeezed my neck after a marital dispute. This is not the first time that my wife is being abusive, your honour. If you check my body, there are teeth bites all over,” Mubanga said. He said he had enough of his wife biting him every time the couple differed. “I don’t want to reconcile with this woman because she will end up killing me and my children will suffer. It is better I leave her now so that we go separate ways as opposed to continuing staying with her,” Mubanga said. Earlier in her testimony Hachibola told the court that her husband’s family have been interfering in their marriage. She said Mubanga’s family wanted to run her home and that her husband had no say. “They first got my husband on December 1, after which they sent a certain older woman to come and demand for bride price. When he came back on December 17, the family came CLICK TO READ MORE