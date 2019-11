MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER his fiancee told him that she has lost love for him, a 29-year-old man of Chawama has sued her mother to refund him the bride price he paid her.

Solo Yamalezi told the Chawama local court that he wants Rhoidah Nakazwe, 40, mother of Naomi Namusukuma, his former fiancée, to give him back the K3,700 he paid out of K8,000 which was charged.