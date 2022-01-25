Man who founded Matero Boys

FRANCIS LUNGU, VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

‘ACES are larger than life and greater than mountains,” wrote Mike Caro, the American professional poker player, in one of his famous quotes.

This could be a fitting description of Brother Carmine Annunziata, who died on January 15, aged 90. Among his many achievements, Brother Carmine pioneered the establishment of the prestigious Matero Boys Secondary School in Lusaka, and was its first principal. Brother Carmine, as he was fondly addressed, led a selfless life many describe as larger than life. He was an ace in his own right after establishing an education facility in 1966 that has become one of the best schools in the country. Bro Carmine was also the founder of the Zambia Catholic Teachers Association and contributed immensely to the development of lawn tennis in Zambia. Matero Boys Secondary School, which thrives on the motto “Deeds not words” is committed to producing well-rounded students through hard work and discipline inculcated by the founder. Bro Carmine was born on June 2, 1931 in New York, United States of America. He was raised with his two brothers – Francis and Eugene – at St John’s Home in Rockaway, New York, by the Marianists.

It was in St. John's Home where the young Carmine met the Marianists and made a decision to take the religious path. From St. John's Home, he went to the Novitiate in Dayton Ohio. Upon completion of the novitiate, he made his first vows on September 8, 1950. He was then enrolled as a scholastic at the University of Dayton where he earned a Bachelor's degree in mathematics and physics. After studies, he was sent to Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland, Ohio where he taught history and religion, and later on he was sent to St James High School in Chester, Pennsylvaania, where he also taught religion. In 1965, the Marianists were invited to Zambia to teach at a Catholic secondary school, and on July 27, Bro Carmine arrived in Lusaka, and began with supervision of construction of the school in Matero. In January 1967, he was joined by brothers Jim Fitzgibbons, Brian Lane, Frank Mullan, and Raymond Goring, and Father James Imhof. The school was officially opened on March 27, 1968 by former President Kenneth Kaunda. Years later, Fr. Tony Jansen arrived and began teaching religious education, and Bro. Carmine's brother, Frank, joined the staff as a teacher of physics. That same year Bro Skip Matthews joined the community but was involved with hospital work. After many years of service at Matero Boys, Bro Carmine was sent to Nairobi at the scholasticate community in 2014. He was asked to