Man walks to freedom in defilement case

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A 31-YEAR-OLD man of Chingola has walked to freedom after the High Court quashed his defilement conviction.

Kitwe High Court judge Abha Patel freed Douglas Kasonde on Thursday after establishing that his conviction by the lower court was unsafe.

This is in a case Kasonde was accused of defiling his four-year- old step-daughter.

Particulars of the offence are that Kasonde, on August 24, 2019, in Chingola, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

At the close of trial, the subordinate court found him guilty of the offence and committed him to the High Court for sentencing.

But when the matter came up for sentencing, Justice Patel said there was no evidence to corroborate the testimony of the four-year-old victim.

Justice Patel said by reason of immaturity, child evidence should be treated as suspect and