Man to pay K10,000 for deflowering girl

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AN ATTEMPT to allegedly get rid of the pregnancy of a girl he deflowered has backfired on a man of Matero Township.

Pelekelo Sinyinda, 26, has instead been made to pay for his sins after Matero Local Court ruled that he should compensate the father of the girl with K10,000.

It is alleged that Sinyinda gave Maureen a substance to get rid of her pregnancy after she told him about it but it failed.

Sinyinda was dragged to court by Bernard Mwanza, 63, for compensation for damage.

In his testimony, Sinyinda told the court that he was not responsible for the pregnancy but admitted that he slept with Maureen only once.

"I knew Maureen last year and