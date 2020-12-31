Man to hang for murdering his father

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence imposed on a man who shot his father dead and stole six cattle.

The court has, however, acquitted his co-accused of the same offences.

Arnold Muzala and Mubanga Kaselo, both of Mongu, were convicted of the murder of Muzala’s father, Jonas, who was killed in Sesheke.

The two were also convicted of the theft of six cattle on February 9, 2015.

During trial, Muzala’s mother, Jane Musenge, narrated that her son visited them to look for a woman to marry CLICK TO READ MORE