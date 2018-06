MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Buchi Local Court last week heard how a 40-year-old man left his matrimonial home and stayed away for three years after he stole a K950 his wife was saving for the family.This is in a case in which Stone Mwansa, 40, sued Doreen Kafungu, 35, for divorce on grounds that she is dating another man.

The two got married in 1999 and have three children together.