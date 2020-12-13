Man steals cow for bride price, jailed

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

AN ATTEMPT by a man to pay bride price using a cow he stole from his mother’s stock has backfired after he was jailed five years.

Felix Muntanga, 34, was charged with stock theft.

The court heard that Muntanga stole the cow belonging to his mother, Betty Mweetwa, on November 12, 2020.

When the matter came up for plea before resident magistrate Ethel Phiri on Friday, Muntanga admitted the charge.

He told the court that he wanted to sell the animal and use the money to pay dowry because his mother refused to help him with the money he needed for his marriage.

According to a statement of facts, Mr Muntanga was assigned to look after his mother’s cattle with his brothers when the theft occurred.

While herding the animals, his brothers realised that one cow was missing and Muntanga was nowhere to be seen.

He was later apprehended after the cow was spotted in Mazabuka, where he is said to have sold it at K2,300.

During interrogations, Mr Muntanga told the police that he was looking for a K1,400 he was charged as bride price by his fiancée’s family.

The court found him guilty on personal admission.