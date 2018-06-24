Man stabs wife, sued for divorce

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A FORTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Chazanga township has been sued for divorce after he allegedly stabbed his wife in the chest during a marital dispute.

Sipiwe Chirwa, 36, told the Matero local court that her husband stabbed her after she went to a family planning clinic without his knowledge.

“I was put on loop after the local health facility discovered that I am HIV positive. The facility advised that I was not in a condition to start medication, they put me on family planning mechanism to avoid having another child,” she said.

Chirwa told the court that her husband got furious and stabbed her in the chest upon discovering that she went on family planning without his knowledge.

She also told the court that her husband is violent whenever he comes from drinking.

"He causes confusion in the entire neighbourhood. Many people do not like him because of his behaviour. I have tried to hold on to this marriage but I am tired of his severe beatings when he is drunk