Man, son nabbed over another son’s death

A LUFWANYAMA man and his son have been apprehended to help police with investigations into the murder of his other child following a fight between the two brothers. Goodson Mazembe, 42, was allegedly beaten to death by his 44-year-old brother, Philimon Mpemba, after the former squandered a K25 the duo raised from doing some menial jobs. Mpemba allegedly killed his brother while their father, 78, is accused of having helped the former to drag the body of Mazembe behind an anthill, about 50 metres away from the village. The father and the son allegedly tied the body to a tree to create an impression that Mazembe had committed suicide. Copperbelt Province acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday. “We received a report of suspected murder which CLICK TO READ MORE