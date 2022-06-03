Man slapped 5 years for attempted rape

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Ndola has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to rape a 72-year -old woman.On July 12 last year , Chitalu Chibunda attempted to have sex with the senior citizen without her consent.When the matter came up in the Ndola High Court, it was heard that on the material day , Chibunda entered the victim's room and called her name while she was sleeping around 23:00 hours.She recounted how she struggled with Chibunda after he attempted to rape her.The victim, however , told the court that she managed to prevent Chibunda from raping her by tightly closing her legs.She said during the struggle, she squeezed Chibunda' s private part and ran to the neighbour 's house where she narrated the ordeal.The complainant further told the court that the man who attacked her was Chibunda,whom she knew before the incident.In his defence, Chibunda told the court that he had