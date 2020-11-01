Man shot on privates

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

A THIRTY-NINE-YEAR OLD man of Chililabombwe is nursing serious injuries at Nchanga North Hospital after officers from Zambia National Service (ZNS) allegedly shot him on his private parts.

ZNS officers yesterday confronted Kapembwa Kashimoto of house number F4 PP Zambia Township around 03:00 hours whom they had found carrying a bag of mealie-meal.

The officers found Kashimoto behind a new housing complex for Immigration officers when they shot him in his manhood.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday said Kashimoto sustained a wound on his manhood.