BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy in Mwinilunga has been shot dead by his father, who “mistook” him for an animal during a hunting expedition.

And two children aged three and five have been burnt to death in Kitwe's Ipusukilo Township after the house they were sleeping in caught fire.