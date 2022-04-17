Man pours hot porridge on pregnant wife

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Chazanga Township has lost her pregnancy after her husband poured hot porridge on her following an argument between the two. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at the couple's house in the township. Agnes Mutale, an eye-witness and neighbour of Gertrude, who is the victim, said she heard a loud scream coming from her neighboiur's house while she was washing her clothes. Mrs Mutale said a few minutes after the scream, she saw Philip, the victim's husband, rush out of his house and jump over some flowers and fell into her yard. "We rushed into our neighbour's house with my sister and we found her lying down with white foam and blood coming out of her mouth. "I lifted her together with her sister in marriage and we put her in her brother-in-law's van and took her to Chipata Level-One Hospital where a drip and some injections were administered to her. "I then called Gertrude's mother and informed her of what transpired. While we waited with her at the clinic, we were told that she had a miscarriage," Mrs Mutale said. She said Philip was on the run but was communicating with his relatives to find out about his wife's condition. Someone close to the couple who did not want to be named said the two have been having constant quarrels