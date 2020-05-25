Man nabbed over murder

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Garden House in Lusaka has been arrested in connection with the death of a 52-year-old Chinese woman whose warehouse was burnt.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that the suspect, whose identity has been withheld, was apprehended in Makeni yesterday.

Ms Katongo said this was after police received a report of aggravated robbery and murder which happened around 12:00 hours.

“Initially, a report of a fire incident was received from a member of the public that warehouses belonging to Chinese were on fire CLICK TO READ MORE