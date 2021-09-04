Man nabbed over ‘dollars’

MOSES MAKWAYA

A 50 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for being in possession of fake US$4,000 notes.

In a statement yesterday, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer Mathias Kamanga named the suspect as Fenny Mwansa of Lusaka’s Kanyama township.

DEC has also arrested 18 people countrywide for allegedly trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

A 63-year-old woman, Omely Ngosa, in Central Province, was arrested for allegedly trafficking in 26kgs of loose cannabis.

Also apprehended was Evans Kunda, 36, of Kapiri Mposhi, for allegedly trafficking in 13.64kgs of loose cannabis.

On the Copperbelt, Kelvin Chama, nicknamed King Deza; Francis Mushuka, also known as Doctor Muguruse; Anette Mulenga and Lucia Mulenga were nabbed for allegedly

trafficking in 7,700 millilitres of codeine.

In Lusaka, Moses Mumba, 36, was allegedly found with 123 bottles of codeine, 196 sachets of heroin and 2.92 grammes of cannabis.

And the Immigration Department has arrested five Chinese for allegedly failing to comply with permit conditions.

Immigration public relations officer Namati Nshinka said those arrested had locked themselves in a cage-like room.