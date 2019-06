MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

IN A bid to get revenge on his wife for hiring her brothers to throw him out of their matrimonial home, a 34-year-old husband of Kitwe opted to start a new married life with another woman.

Richard Simwimba was testifying in a case in which his wife, Alice Beenzu, sued him for divorce on grounds that she does not want to be in a polygamous marriage. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/