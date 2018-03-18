Man dreams sleeping with mother-in-law, loses marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Chawama Local Court heard how a 45 year-old man lost his sexual power after he dreamt of sleeping with his previous wife’s mother.

When she testified before magistrate Nancy Ngoma, Grace Banda, 34 of Chawama township said her husband Peter Zulu is now failing to perform in bed.

“My husband has lost sexual power and can no longer satisfy me sexually. This problem started in 2015 when he told me that he dreamt that he had slept with the mother of his previous wife. My husband has no power and cannot perform consistently with regards to his duty in the bedroom,” she said.

She was testifying in a case in which she has been sued for divorce. Facts before the court were that the…