MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

IN BIZARRE circumstances, a 45-year-old man of Chipata has had his genitals cut off by unknown people in a suspected ritual attack.

The man survived the attack.

The incident occurred last Thursday while the victim was walking to his village.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala and Chipata Central hospital medical Superintendent Mbinga Mbinga confirmed the attack