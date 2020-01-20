Man kills wife, 3 kids

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A TWENTY-FOUR -YEAR-OLD man of Mpika has killed his wife and three children after returning from a drinking spree.

Royd Kampamba of Kaole Kapwasha village allegedly killed his wife Prisca Mumbi, 25, his children Daniel,6, Grace, 4, and Gabriel, one, yesterday between midnight and 02:00 hours.

Kampamba’s uncle, Leo Nyasaland, 46, who is also the village headman, reported the murder to police when his nephew confessed to him that he had murdered his wife and children CLICK TO READ MORE