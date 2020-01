PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who accidentally killed his friend while imitating professional wrestling moves has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for manslaughter.

When the matter came up yesterday before Ndola High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga, the State applied to have the charge amended from murder to manslaughter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/