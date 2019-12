PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man of Luanshya to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his step-sister.

On October 24 last year, Nathan Chisenga had carnal knowledge of his step-sister without her consent.

On the material day, Chisenga entered his sister’s room and found her with her friend. He beat her for no reason CLICK TO READ MORE