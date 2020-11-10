Man jailed for killing ‘gasser’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man of Matero Township to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for causing the death of a man suspected to have been behind a spate of a gas attacks.

This is in a case Christopher Sheleni was charged with manslaughter, an offence he admitted committing.

Sheleni was accused of causing the death of Emmanuel Maibwe, whom he and others, beat to death.

When he appeared before Judge Mwila Kombe on Thursday, the court convicted him of the offence.

On February 16 this year, Sheleni was at his house in Matero Township, of Lusaka, when he heard a crowd of CLICK TO READ MORE