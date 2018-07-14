Man jailed 5 years for orphanage theft

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Choma

A 25-YEAR-OLD man of Choma has been sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a motor vehicle worth K300,000 from an orphanage.The Choma Magistrate’s Court jailed Edward Kalanda after he pleaded guilty to one count of breaking into an orphanage and stealing a vehicle from there.

In sentencing Kalanda yesterday, Choma magistrate Richard Chikalanga said stealing from an orphanage was an act of uncaring for the vulnerable.