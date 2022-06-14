Man jailed 20 years for defiling imbecile,14

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A 26-YEAR-OLD man of Kabwe has been sent to a correctional facility where he will spend two decades of hard labour regretting having sexually abused a 14-year-old imbecile. Kabwe High Court judge-in-charge Kelvin Limbani jailed Peter Ndashe after convicting him of defilement for which the jury felt the law transgressor deserved to be punished. "It is sad that you took advantage of an imbecile whom you defiled," Justice Limbani said when he jailed Ndashe on Tuesday. Ndashe sexually abused the juvenile imbecile between September 4 and 5 last year at his home. Despite denying defiling the minor, the Kabwe Magistrate's Court found Ndashe guilty of