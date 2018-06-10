Man in divorce for urinating in pot

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A 27-YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe has narrated before the Kitwe Local Court how her husband urinated in a cooking pot and threatened to defecate in it in his effort to send her packing to her parent’s house.

This was heard in a matter in which Taonga Nachalya sued her husband of four years, Gift Mwange, for reconciliation.

Taonga Nachalya told the court that on the fateful day, Mwange came to their matrimonial home with his girlfriend and started urinating in an attempt to frustrate her so that she could go to her parent’s house.

Nachalya said Mwange also threatened to defecate in the pot in the pot in her presence if she did not go