Man in court over 4 girls defiled in one hour

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FOUR girls aged nine, 10 and 13 have been robbed of their childhood after their 35-year-old neighbour allegedly defiled them in a space of an hour at his house in Chamba Valley.

The girls’ alleged aggressor, Joseph Winga, has been taken to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court facing four counts of defilement.

It is alleged that on July 3 this year, Winga defiled a girl aged 13.

In the second count, on the same date, Winga is accused of defiling another girl, aged 13.

In count three, the defendant is accused of defiling a girl aged 10.

For the last count, it is alleged that on the same day, Winga defiled a CLICK TO READ MORE