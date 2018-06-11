Man in court for sodomising son

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

A 38-YEAR-OLD man of George township has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for allegedly sodomising his seven-year-old son.

Victor Mukuka, who appeared in court on Friday last week, has been charged with one count of unnatural sex offence.

It is alleged that Mukuka, on unknown dates, but between January 1 and May 10 this year, had unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological son against the order of nature.

According to reports, a concerned member of the public, Rodrick Kunda, reported the matter to the police on May 10 this year, on behalf of the juvenile.

It is alleged that upon receiving the report, Matero Police Station’s Child Protection Unit referred the juvenile to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for medical examination.

The child was later placed under the custody of the district social welfare department for http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/