Man impregnates wife’s sister, ditches them

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

AN ESTRANGED wife has told a local court that her husband impregnated her younger sister to hurt her feelings because she refused to stop drinking beer on his demand.

Cecilia Kalumba, 37, who was dragged to court for divorce by Lazarous Muchinga, 36, said the latter believed that having an affair with his sister-in-law would change her behaviour.

The two have been on separation for two years.

They got married in 2004 and have a child together.

Kalumba told the court that problems in their marriage started in 2005 after she discovered that her husband engaged in an extramarital affair whilst she travelled to Lusaka.

She said she felt emotionally tormented by his action because the incident happened when they were just a year old in marriage.