Man gets seven years for manslaughter

THE Mansa High Court has sentenced a 27-year-old man of Kapisha village to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for manslaughter.

Appearing for plea and sentencing before Ndola High Court judge-in-charge Emelia Sunkutu, who was sitting in

Mansa, was Evans Mulumbwa, who pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.

Particulars of the offence were that on November 16, 2019, Mulubwa unlawfully caused the death of Rodgers

Kalemwa in Mansa district.

Facts before the court were that Mulubwa and Mr Kalemwa were drinking opaque beer called chibuku in Kapisha village when a fight ensued between the two, who were only separated by some bar patrons. CLICK