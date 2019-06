NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

CHILI sauce is meant to spice up a meal but a woman of Kitwe decided to try another ‘recipe’ by pouring it in her husband’s eyes.

Edward Nyirenda, 34, told the Ganerton local court that he almost went blind when his wife Jane Nyirenda, whom he married in 2007, poured chili sauce in his eyes after a marital dispute.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/