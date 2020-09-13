KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka
AN UNIDENTIFIED man aged between 35 and 40 was found dead yesterday with his private parts and some internal organs missing.
A knife was found beside the body, which was stained with blood, at the junction of Makishi and Tuleteka roads in the light industrial area of Lusaka.
Around 08:30 hours, the body was yet to be picked but an officer stood guard.
The officer was preventing people from getting too close to the body
Man found dead, privates cut
