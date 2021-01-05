Man faces 16 years jail for sex with minor

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A LOVE affair which seemed to be smooth-sailing turned sour when a 24-year-old man of Ndola was convicted of defiling a 15-year-old girl he was dating.

Trouble started after Rabson Chirwa spent a night at a night club where he made love with the minor.

The minor and Chirwa confessed that they were in love and he was later charged with defilement.

Facts before the court are that on November 20 last year, Chirwa had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

When the matter came up yesterday, the court heard that on the material day, Chirwa invited the ‘girlfriend’ to meet him at Sobelenge Bar in Ndola’s Masala Township.

The minor told the court that Chirwa and herself spent a night at the same night spot and CLICK TO READ MORE