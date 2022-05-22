Man ditches wife to save mother from insults

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

UNHAPPY about his wife’s lack of respect for him and his mother, a man of Kitwe has decided to ditch her to live in peace.

Steven Banda accepted his wife Mary Mulenga's divorce petition in the Buchi Local Court saying that he has only been happy in the marriage for a few years. The two got married in 2019 and have three children together. He alleged that Mulenga insulted his mother which made him abandon her so that he could live in peace. "This woman has no respect for me and my mother, and it is the reason that I abandoned her," Banda said. He also alleged that his wife was a drunkard who often squandered money meant for food on alcohol. He asked the court to grant them divorce because