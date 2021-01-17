Man disappears with K90,000 after girlfriend’s death

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

IN A scheme to get rich quick, a 35-year-old man has allegedly killed his 38-year-old girlfriend who was a custodian of Chifunabuli social cash transfer funds.

The suspect, who is on the run, has allegedly disappeared with over K91,000 meant for the vulnerable community in Chifunabuli.

The deceased, Annet Lutanda, was a teacher at Sashi Primary School in Chifunabuli district, Luapula Province.

Luapula Province Deputy Commissioner of Police Davis Simwanza, Chifunabuli Member of Parliament Ponde Mecha and a relative to the victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

Mr Simwanza said on Friday around 06:30 hours, John Mwewa, 40, of Chifunabuli, reported to police that Ms Lutanda was murdered by CLICK TO READ MORE