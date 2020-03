NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A 25-YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe has pleaded not guilty to the murder of opperbelt University (CBU) lecturer Maximillian Mainza.

Chiluba Mwale also faces two counts of aggravated robbery and rape, charges he also pleaded not guilty.

In count one, particulars of the case allege that Mwale, on October 5 last year, in Kitwe, murdered Dr Mainza CLICK TO READ MORE