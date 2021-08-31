Man demands K1.5m over daughter’s death

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A MAN of Luanshya has sued the Attorney General demanding K1.5 million as compensation for the death of his daughter during a surgical operation at Roan General Hospital during the era of power load-shedding. Charise Mwansa claims that on November 26, 2018, his daughter, Nancy, was taken to the health facility with a complaint of high blood pressure.

In a statement of claim filed in the Ndola High Court, Mr Mwansa said upon examining his daughter, hospital employee Patrice Ilunga and midwife Temwanani Munyeta resolved to undertake a surgical procedure, which resulted in her death due to excessive bleeding. "The operation was done around 21:00 hours and half-way through the surgical procedure, electricity went off [power-cut] and the procedure continued using a light from a mobile phone," Mr Mwansa claims. He said it was a well-known fact the country had power deficits at the time the surgical operation was