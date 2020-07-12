Man cries foul over wife’s sex price tag

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

HOW much does sex in marriage cost? This question begged an answer in a Bulangililo Local Court when a 40-year-old man testified that his wife demands to be paid each time he asked to have sex with her.

Everisto Mwansa, 35, of Bulangililo Township complained that his wife started charging him for sex after he lost his job, saying that he does not provide for the family.

This came up in court after his wife Cecilia Chileshe, 40, sued him for reconciliation.

In his defence, Mwansa told the court that his wife has no respect for their marriage because she charges him to have sex with her.

“My wife has been charging me for having sex with her from the time I lost my job and it is the reason we have been having problems in our marriage,” Mwansa said. CLICK TO READ MORE